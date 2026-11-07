The Brief Repairs to Grafton's Bridge Street dam on the Milwaukee River will resume in spring. A hydraulic cylinder failed in May, and repair work was approved in August. The Wisconsin DNR said amphibians are burrowing into the area for the winter.



Water has been rushing through one side of Grafton's Bridge Street dam on the Milwaukee River since May, but the work to fix the issue is on hold – due to burrowing amphibians.

Grafton dam failure

The backstory:

The dam's hydraulic cylinder failed in May. The Grafton Village Board passed a motion in August to repair the dam and solicit bids to complete the work.

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By the numbers:

Repairing the dam is estimated to cost up to $180,000. To remove the dam could have cost up to $2 million.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Bridge Street dam in Grafton (May 2026)

Burrowing amphibians

What they're saying:

The Grafton Department of Public Works said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reviewed the dewatering and dam repair plans, which include closing the dam gate until the failed hydraulic cylinder can be replaced.

According to the DPW, because amphibians are burrowing into the impoundment area for the winter, the DNR will not allow the area to be refilled until spring. Repairs will resume at that time.

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What we know:

Wisconsin's amphibians include frogs and salamanders. According to the DNR, salamanders are the most secretive of the state's amphibians – there are seven species in the state, but most go entirely undetected. There are 12 species of frog.

The DNR said salamanders are terrestrial but return to the water to breed. Frogs, on the other hand, breed and deposit their eggs in the water.