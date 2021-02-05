Gov. Evers dedicates $43 million to rural initiatives in budget

Gov. Tony Evers' two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state's rural economy, he announced Friday.

Evers, a Democrat, submits his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16, which will take the next several months rewriting it before passing their version sometime in the summer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Evers' plan includes many of the recommendations made by a commission he created that submitted a report in December. Evers' budget proposal includes plans to:

— Create and fund the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports to boost exports.

— Increase by $1.2 million funding for a grant program that invests in dairy processors.

— Spend $20 million to connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with farmers.

Advertisement

— Fund a grant programs that supplies farm fresh food to cafeterias at both schools and businesses.

— Create a meat processor grant program to help the industry, including increasing capacity.

— Create and fund a value-added grant program to provide education and technical assistance related to value-added agricultural products.

— Create a variety of programs designed to address water issues.

— Create a new regional farmer mental health program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services.

— Provide continued funding for the existing farmer mental health counseling service.