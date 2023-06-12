'Good Times' actor John Amos hospitalized amid abuse allegations

article

Actor John Amos is receiving medical attention in Tennessee after officials in Colorado confirmed the "Good Times" actor "could be a victim of a crime."

"We take allegations of crimes very seriously," the Custer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff's Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime."

They added, "We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney."

Amos' daughter, Shannon, initially said her 83-year-old father had been the victim of "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation" in a lengthy Instagram post.

She also wrote that she received a call from her father on May 14 in which he said he was "hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain." Upon reaching him, Shannon wrote, "ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread."

"Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office," the release said.

Sheriffs did not provide additional details or comments about the ongoing criminal investigation.

"While Colorado Revised Statutes do not have a specific charge titled 'elder abuse,' there are other underlying crimes in Colorado that would commonly be perpetrated," the sheriff's office noted.

Criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft, caretaker neglect, sexual assault and exploitation were each listed as examples of crimes.

"Additionally, there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or older," the statement said. "We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he has a speedy recovery."

Amos starred as James Evans Sr. on "Good Times" and also had regular roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hunter," "The West Wing" and "Men in Trees."

He has three projects in the works, including "The Last Rifleman" with Pierce Brosnan and "Capture the Flag" with Dick Van Dyke, Louis Gossett Jr. and Barry Corbin.

