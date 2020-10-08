Giraffe stumps 'The Masked Singer' panelists, even though one is his neighbor

article

Robin Thicke buried his face in his palms and paced about the stage once the Giraffe unmasked himself on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

Not only was Brian Austin Green his best friend as a teenager, but the two are also actually neighbors.

Even so, all of their history didn’t make guessing Giraffe’s identity any easier for Thicke, and neither did the literal robin on Giraffe’s shoulder.

Thick incorrectly predicted “Family Matters” actor Jaleel White.

The rest of the panel didn’t fare any better.

Joel McHale guessed actor Scott Wolf. Nicole Scherzinger said it could be Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ken Jeong thought it was “Transformers“ star Shia LaBeouf. Jenny McCarthy predicted Seth Green would emerge from the mask.

“You guys were all so close, but so far,” Green told the panel.

Green starred as David Silver in the 1990s TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Thicke said he fondly remembers going to set with him when they were younger.

Before being eliminated, Giraffe took the stage performing “Get Down On It,” by Kool & The Gang. When it was all over, Thicke joined his longtime friend on stage for an encore performance of the 1981 hit.

“The Masked Singer” airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Check your local listings.

