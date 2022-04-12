Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comedian, dies after illness

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the family posted. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the statement continued.

Actor Jason Alexander also posted a tribute saying, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily."

Gottfried was particularly fond of doing obscure and dated impressions for as long as he could milk them, including Groucho Marx, Bela Lugosi and Andrew "Dice" Clay.

In his early days at the club the Comedy Store in Hollywood, the managers would have him do his impression of then-little-known Jerry Seinfeld at the end of the night to get rid of lingering patrons.

Gottfried was especially beloved by his fellow comedians and performers.

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried," actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter. "Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter."

Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mom. He began doing amateur standup at age 15.

"Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. "Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder."

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

Gottfried recently weighed in on the Oscars when actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before receiving the Academy Award for best actor.

"Which is the worst crime here?" Gottfried said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That’s it, pure and simple. He made a joke."

The Associated Press contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

