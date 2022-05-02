Expand / Collapse search

Gift ideas for Mom this Mother's Day

Lifestyle expert, Jen Munoz, shares several ideas that'll wow her.

MILWAUKEE - We're just days away from Mother's Day, but if you haven't gotten a gift for her yet, don't panic! Lifestyle expert, Jen Munoz, shares several ideas that'll ‘wow' her. 

·  Lego Flower Bouquet

·  Sugarfina: Revive Bento Box, tea treats, chocolate bar.

·  Rosé + fragrant bath salts, and a bath sponge from gift tree

·  Coravin Timeless Six Preservation System

·  Coravin Timeless Needles

·  MIXY drink mixes

·  Dash Express Dog Treat Maker & Reviews - Small Appliances - Kitchen - Macy's

·  Popflex Magnolia Gift Set, Little Heart High Ponytail Cap Sunset Water Bottle.

