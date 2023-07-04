Geometry Club, 2023 ROCKONSIN winners featured at Summerfest

You have a chance to catch the winners of this year's ROCKONSIN competition at Summerfest.

Geology Club beat out nine other competitors to take the top spot in this year's competition. The band joined the WakeUp News team in studio on Tuesday, July 4.

As the winning band, Geology Club received a Shure wireless vocal microphone system and a second 40-minute gig at Summerfest. That is in addition to recording time at Madison’s Blast House Studios.