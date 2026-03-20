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Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Mikki

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Published  March 20, 2026 9:26am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Mikki

Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Mikki

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Mikki- our latest Future Forecaster.

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Mikki — our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Mikki helps Rob with the weather

Mikki helps Rob with the weather

Future Forecaster Mikki helps Meteorologist Rob Haswell deliver the weather. 

PHOTO GALLERY

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Mikki

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News