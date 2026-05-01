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Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Lilah

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Published  May 1, 2026 9:27am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Meet 9-year-old Lilah 

Meet 9-year-old Lilah 

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Lilah  - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Lilah helps Rob with the weather

Lilah helps Rob with the weather

Our latest Future Forecaster, Lilah, helps Rob Haswell with the weather. 

PHOTO GALLERY

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Lilah

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News