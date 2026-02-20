Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Nailah

By
Published  February 20, 2026 8:02am CST
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Meet 8-year-old Nailah

Meet 8-year-old Nailah

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 8-year-old Nailah - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Nailah helps Rob with the weather

Nailah helps Rob with the weather

Future Forecaster Nailah helps Rob Haswell with the weather. 

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 7

Nailah

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News