Future Forecaster: Meet 7-year-old Jojo

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 14, 2024 8:25am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Jojo helps Rob with the weather

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 7-year-old Jojo, the latest FOX6 Future Forecaster. 

The FOX6 Weather Experts are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Meet 7-year-old Jojo, the latest FOX6 Future Forecaster.

