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Future Forecaster: Meet 6-year-old Briella

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Published  April 17, 2026 8:41am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Meet 6-year-old Briella

Meet 6-year-old Briella

Meet 6-year-old Briella - our latest Future Forecaster.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 6-year-old Briella - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Briella helps Rob with the weather

Briella helps Rob with the weather

This week's Future Forecaster, Briella, helps Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell deliver the weather. 

PHOTO GALLERY

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Briella

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News