Future Forecaster: Meet 12-year-old Camila

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 6, 2024 8:23am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Meet 12-year-old Camila -- our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Camila helps Rob Haswell with the weather

