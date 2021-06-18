Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster Flashback: See how 10-year-old Teddy is doing

Due to social distancing, we're going online and starting a new segment. We're calling it Future Forecaster Flashback. We're checking in with 10-year-old Teddy -- our Future Forecaster Flashback.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE IF YOUR CHILD WOULD LIKE TO BE A FUTURE FORECASTER

10-year-old Teddy helps with the weather

