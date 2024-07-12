Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Prince

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 12, 2024 9:09am CDT
He wanted to be a Future Forecaster and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish!

MILWAUKEE - He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Prince -- our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Prince forecasts the weather

FOX6's latest Future Forecaster, Prince, gives it a go at forecasting the weather.

