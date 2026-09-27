Fromm hosts pop-up pet-fest event at Mequon Foxtown Station

The Brief A pop-up Petfest was hosted by Wisconsin pet food manufacturer Fromm in Mequon today. The event took place at Foxtown Station and featured activities for dogs and families. Activities included a dock diving station, live pet readings, and a lick mat open bar.



It was Petfest in Mequon, Saturday. The pop-up event was hosted by Wisconsin, family-owned pet food manufacturer Fromm.

It took place in Mequon's Foxtown Station.

"You smile all day long. You get to see these beautiful dogs; you get to see these owners engaging with their dogs. It makes you happy just to see everybody else happy around you and engaging and laughing. We've got kid events as well. It's really rewarding to see pet parents come together on campus here and just enjoy the day and everything that we have to offer," Danielle Opetz, Fromm nutrition doctor, said.

Pet families enjoyed a variety of activities and resources, such as live pet readings to a "lick mat open bar" where pet parents crafted treat toys to bring home.

The headliner of the event was the dock diving station. A high-flying experience where dogs run down a 40-foot dock, leap into a pool of water, and retrieve their favorite toy. Organizers say your dog doesn't need to be a pro to do it. They call it a great experience to test the waters and build confidence.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with dock diving "Try-Its" from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and dock diving competition from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

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