Fredonia crash: Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

article

The Brief One person was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash. It happened on State Highway 57 in the town of Fredonia. The sheriff's office said two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.



One person was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an Ozaukee County crash on Wednesday afternoon, March 4.

The details:

It happened on State Highway 57 near Hickory Grove Road in the town of Fredonia. The sheriff's office responded to the scene at around 12:50 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Based on witness statements and an initial investigation, the sheriff's office said a minivan was parked on the shoulder of WIS-57. It was partially obstructing northbound traffic, and the driver was standing outside.

A northbound cargo van then hit the minivan, which was pushed forward into the minivan driver. Both vehicles came to a rest in the northbound lanes of traffic.

Featured article

The minivan driver, identified as a 77-year-old Chicago man, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the cargo van, both from Wisconsin, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

All lanes of WIS-57 were temporarily shut down, so Flight for Life could land. While southbound lanes reopened roughly an hour after the crash, the northbound lanes were shut down due to the ongoing crash investigation.