Franklin 2-vehicle crash near 27th and Puetz on Tuesday; 1 dead

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The Brief Franklin police and fire, along with Oak Creek police and fire, responded to a crash near 27th and Puetz on Tuesday, Oct. 6. One of the drivers involved in the crash, an 82-year-old woman, later died at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.



Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with one of the drivers later dying.

Crash details

What To Know:

According to the Franklin Police Department, at about 12:24 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 27th and Puetz regarding a two-vehicle crash.

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An 82-year-old Oak Creek woman was taken by fire department personnel to a local hospital. The second driver involved in the crash was also transported by fire department personnel and has been cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, police learned that the 82- year-old driver had died. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 27th and Puetz, Franklin

NOTE: 27th Street is the dividing line between Oak Creek and Franklin. The Franklin Police Department was assisted by the Franklin Fire Department, the Oak Creek Police Department and the Oak Creek Fire Department.