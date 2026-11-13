FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event at 3 Steinhafels locations

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Join FOX6 and Steinhafels for a special day of Coats for Kids drive-thru collection events.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, we’ll visit three different Steinhafels locations to accept your donations of new and gently-loved coats. They include the following:

7 a.m.-9 a.m. – Rob Haswell will be at Steinhafels in Greenfield, 8880 Sura Lane

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lisa Michaels will be at Steinhafels in Waukesha, W231 N1013 County Hwy F (I-94 and Hwy F)

4 p.m.-6 p.m. – Tom Wachs will be at Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls, N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

Drive up, say hello, and make your Coats for Kids donation!

As an added bonus, the first 200 cars at EACH location to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero, coming to Fiserv Forum February 11-15 OR Monster Jam, January 9-10, also at Fiserv Forum. The choice is yours, while supplies last!

Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!