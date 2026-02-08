Fox Lake fire; multiple homes destroyed, 2 people hurt

article

The Brief Fox Lake firefighters arrived to find one home fully engulfed with flames spreading to neighboring houses. A second alarm brought mutual aid to Fox Lake, where crews used an elevated master stream to stop the spread. Three Fox Lake homes were declared total losses, and a firefighter and resident were treated and released.



The Fox Lake Fire Department says firefighters faced intense conditions early Sunday, Feb. 8, as flames tore through multiple buildings in the Town of Fox Lake, leaving three homes destroyed and sending two people to the hospital.

What we know:

At 2:41 a.m., crews from Fox Lake, along with Randolph Fire Department and other automatic aid partners, were sent to a structure fire on Howard Drive. While en route, firefighters spotted visible flames and upgraded the call to a working still, bringing in more help.

When crews arrived, the original structure was fully involved and the fire had already spread to neighboring houses to the north and south. Firefighters shifted quickly into exposure protection while battling flames in four separate structures.

Because of the scope of the incident, commanders struck a second alarm. Mutual aid departments assisted with suppression and overhaul, and an elevated master stream provided by the Markesan Fire Department helped stop the fire’s advance.

Crews stayed on scene for about 10 hours.

Three houses are considered total losses.

Dig deeper:

One firefighter and one resident were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries and have since been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.