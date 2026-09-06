Four displaced in Milwaukee house fire Sunday

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The Brief A fire in a Milwaukee home left four people displaced on Sunday, Sept. 6. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. The fire is still under investigation.



A fire in a Milwaukee home left four people displaced on Sunday, Sept. 6.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, all occupants were outside the home when emergency crews arrived. The fire was found on the second floor.

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One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was notified of all four displaced people.

The fire is still under investigation.

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