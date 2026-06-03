Fort Atkinson house fire; multiple 911 calls from neighbors

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The Brief Fort Atkinson firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls on Wednesday, June 3, bringing a Cloute Street house fire under control within 20 minutes. The blaze started on an exterior rear wall before spreading into the attic, causing significant damage to both the attic and the first floor. The cause is under investigation but not considered suspicious.



Fort Atkinson firefighters battled a house fire on Cloute Street early Wednesday, June 3.

House fire on Cloute Street

What we know:

Officials say just after midnight, multiple 911 calls from neighbors reported flames visible at the rear of the residence. About six minutes later, first responders arrived on the scene and found smoke showing from the rear of the home and from roof vents.

A news release says firefighters tackled a fire involving the exterior rear wall of the residence that had extended into the attic space. Additional crews entered the residence and conducted primary searches of all floors to ensure all occupants had safely evacuated.

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The fire was brought under control after approximately 20 minutes. Nobody was hurt.

The house sustained significant damage to the attic and first floor. Those living in the home have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it is not believed to be suspicious.