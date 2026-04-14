Fort Atkinson house fire; firefighter injured during operation

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The Brief One Fort Atkinson firefighter sustained injuries while battling a house fire on Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. All occupants safely evacuated, but four residents are being assisted by the Red Cross due to heavy structural and smoke damage. Fire crews from multiple departments brought the attic fire under control within 45 minutes.



A Fort Atkinson firefighter was injured during an effort to extinguish a house fire on Jackson Street early on Tuesday, April 14.

House fire

What we know:

A news release from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the house fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived to find a three-story, single family residence with fire venting through the attic windows on both sides of the home. Initial reports indicated the possibility of occupants trapped on the second floor.

Fort Atkinson house fire

Firefighters because their attack of the fire and conducted a primary search. All residents were confirmed out of the home.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 45 minutes.

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Due to structural and smoke/water damage, four residents were displaced from the home. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

Fort Atkinson house fire

A MABAS Alarm to the Box Alarm level was activated through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center to bring additional resources to the scene. Assisting agencies included the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, and fire departments from Whitewater, Jefferson, Helenville, Lake Mills, Watertown, Lakeside, and Sullivan.