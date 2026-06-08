Fort Atkinson carbon monoxide scare at business; 150 workers evacuated

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The Brief Fort Atkinson firefighters responded to Creative Packaging after reports of an odor, discovering elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO) from a malfunctioning propane forklift. Around 150 employees were evacuated, with 13 transported to area hospitals for CO exposure symptoms and another 14 treated at the scene. Emergency crews from multiple departments assisted in this operation.



Fort Atkinson firefighters were dispatched on Monday afternoon, June 8, to Creative Packaging on Rockwell Avenue following a call reporting an odor inside the building.

Elevated levels of CO

What we know:

A news release says the crews were sent to the business shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the firefighters began monitoring air quality within the facility and identified elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO).

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Approximately 150 employees were immediately evacuated from the building while firefighters investigated the source of the hazard.

Fire crews were initially advised that six employees were not feeling well and began patient evaluation and treatment. As employees were assessed, several others reported symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide exposure. Due to the number of potentially affected individuals, Incident Command activated a MABAS Life Safety Alarm, bringing additional ambulances and emergency resources to the scene.

A total of 13 employees were transported to two hospitals, An additional 14 employees were evaluated at the scene and released.

Firefighters determined the source of the carbon monoxide to be a malfunctioning propane-powered forklift operating within the facility. The cause of the forklift malfunction is under investigation.

Operations continued for roughly three hours. The facility's second shift was canceled while utility service was restored and final safety checks were completed.

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The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was assisted by the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Jefferson County Emergency Communications, WE Energies, and fire departments from Whitewater, Lake Mills, Lakeside, Janesville, and Jefferson.