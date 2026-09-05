Former The Cheel in Thiensville bought by Milwaukee restaurant owners

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The Brief Milwaukee restaurateurs announced they have bought the prominent downtown Thiensville building that most recently housed The Cheel. The owners of Saffron and Aya in Milwaukee, Fatima and Hanish Kumar, as well as Anup Khullar announced the purchase on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Cheel closed nearly two years ago in 2024.



Milwaukee restaurateurs announced they have bought the prominent downtown Thiensville building that most recently housed The Cheel.

Milwaukee restaurateurs new owners

What we know:

Fatima Kumar and Hanish Kumar, owners of downtown Milwaukee's Saffron and Aya, alongside Anup Khullar, announced that they have officially acquired the downtown Theinsville building on Main Street, formerly known as The Cheel.

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A new dining experience is already in the works with more details expected to be announced soon.

"This property is a focal point for downtown Thiensville, and securing it allows us to invest directly in the future growth and vibrant energy of the local community," Fatima Kumar said.

The new owners are collaborating with Chef Abhishek Patil to create "an entirely new concept," according to a press release.

Main Street building as The Cheel

The backstory:

The acquired building was most recently home to The Cheel, which closed nearly two years ago.

In 2020, The Cheel's original location was destroyed in a fire. They relocated to the Thiensville location in 2023 before unexpectedly closing their doors the next year.

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Official statement

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to announce that Fatima and Hanish Kumar, the owners of Saffron in the Third Ward, as well as Aya in Downtown Milwaukee, have officially acquired the commercial building located at 105 S Main Street in Thiensville, alongside Anup Khullar. The prominent Main Street building, most recently home to The Cheel until 2025, occupies a highly visible position in the center of Thiensville’s downtown business district."