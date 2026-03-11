Former Brewer Daniel Vogelbach returns as hitting coach

The Brief Former Brewers DH Daniel Vogelbach is now serving as a hitting coach during spring training. Players say Vogelbach’s recent playing experience brings valuable perspective to the clubhouse. Vogelbach will return to Milwaukee with the team on March 23 for an exhibition game vs. Cincinnati.



A familiar face is back with the Milwaukee Brewers organization this spring, but Daniel Vogelbach is returning in a new role.

The former Brewers designated hitter is now working as a hitting coach with the team during spring training.

"Yeah, it's awesome, and Vogey’s one of a kind, so we're super thrilled to have him," said Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick.

At 33 years old, Vogelbach is in his second year of coaching and his first with the Brewers after spending last season coaching in Pittsburgh.

"He had a whole year in Pittsburgh, and that's a great experience for him. I'm glad he had that. It can be a blessing in that, yeah, it's so fresh you've been in there," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy. "Vogey's great, he's unique. Not many players can come off the field so quickly."

Vogelbach finished his playing career during the 2024 season and is less than two years removed from being in the batter’s box.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Vogelbach served as the Brewers’ designated hitter alongside players including Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff.

Murphy said Vogelbach’s familiarity with the organization and players helps make the transition easier.

"He knows some of our players, he played here. He knows a lot of the coaching staff, but a curse in that," Murphy said. "Our profession teaches you a lot on how to deal with people, the timing of things, when to say it, when you think you're certain."

Players say Vogelbach’s recent experience in the league makes him especially valuable.

"I think he’s super knowledgeable, right? It's hard to play in this league, and he did it at a high level," Frelick said. "So, yeah, I think it's great."

Akil Baddoo says Vogelbach brings a helpful player perspective to the clubhouse.

"I think it's very important, Vogey, what he brings to the table, because he's a guy that knows it. He's been a player, you know what I mean? And he has a lot of time. So having him around and having his energy is really good for us, just having us relax and just give us a perspective on just the baseball mindset and not so much of the analytics stuff. We have other guys for that," he said. "So he brings that part to the game and for the hitting side."

Murphy says Vogelbach’s preparation and personality also make him well suited for coaching.

"He studied the game, like as a hitter, he studied opposing pitchers. He was very adamant about approach, very adamant about how to practice. So he's one of those players that you could see coaching no matter what. And I think he brings. A nice blend of intensity and humor," Murphy said.

Frelick says Vogelbach fits in well with the Brewers’ clubhouse culture.

"I think he fits in perfectly with just the guys we have in this clubhouse, keeping it light, but at the same time, really wanting to win," Frelick said.

The familiarity between Vogelbach, the players and the coaching staff has helped make the transition from player to coach a smooth one.

Vogelbach is expected to return to Milwaukee with the team on March 23 when the Brewers play an exhibition game against Cincinnati.