Ford recalling 79K F-Series pickups to fix windshields

Ford is recalling 79,017 F-Series trucks in the U.S. because their windshields may not be properly bonded to the frame and could come off in a crash.

The automaker said it is unaware of any incidents or injuries related to the issue.

The recall includes certain 2021 Ford F-150 and 2020-21 Ford Super Duty models. Owners of the affected trucks will begin being notified by the week of April 6.

Separately, Ford is recalling 9,979 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks that were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from May 13, 2019 to, Sept. 19, 2020 to replace labels printed with incorrect payload and reserve accessory capacity figures along with incorrect truck camper loading documentation.

Ford said that following the existing numbers could push the trucks beyond the limits of their tires, brakes or suspension.

