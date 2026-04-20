Fontana water rescue; woman dies in Lake Geneva boating incident

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The Brief A 57-year-old woman died on April 16 after falling off a boat and becoming entangled in its propeller during a docking maneuver in Fontana. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.



A 57-year-old woman died after becoming "entangled" in a boat's propeller during a docking maneuver in Fontana on Thursday, April 16, police said in a news release.

Boating incident on Lake Geneva

What we know:

The news release said the Fontana Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Gordy's Marine for a rescue around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, it was determined a 57-year-old female had fallen off of a boat while the vessel was performing a docking maneuver. "The female subject became entangled in the watercraft’s propeller," officials said. Emergency responders were able to free the subject from the propeller. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

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The operator of the watercraft was cooperative with the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the cause of the accident.

The investigation remains open and is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Assisting law enforcement agencies included Linn Township Police Department, Walworth Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, Geneva Lakes Law Enforcement Agency, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Assisting fire departments included Walworth Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department and the Division 103 Dive Team.