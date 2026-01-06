Fond du Lac County rollover crash; 61-year-old man dies at hospital
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County on Monday night, Jan. 5.
What we know:
According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on CTH M near Amity Road in the Township of Waupun.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found an overturned vehicle in the ditch with a 61-year-old Oshkosh man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials say the vehicle was headed north on CTH M, near Amity Road, when it went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.