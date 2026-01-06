Fond du Lac County rollover crash; 61-year-old man dies at hospital

article

The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday night. The vehicle was traveling north on CTH M when it left the road and hit an embankment. A 61-year-old man died at the hospital.



One person is dead following a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County on Monday night, Jan. 5.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on CTH M near Amity Road in the Township of Waupun.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an overturned vehicle in the ditch with a 61-year-old Oshkosh man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the vehicle was headed north on CTH M, near Amity Road, when it went off the roadway and struck an embankment.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.