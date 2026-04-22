Fond du Lac County motorcycle crash; man flown to hospital

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The Brief A motorcycle crashed in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday night, April 21. The motorcycle struck a culvert and trees, causing it to overturn before coming to rest at the bottom of the ravine. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital.



A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after a crash in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday night, April 21.

Motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Golf Course Drive in the Township of Taycheedah shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, they located a man 30 yards down in a ravine that was unconscious and breathing.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Flight for Life was requested to the scene. The operator of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old Fond du Lac man, was flown to the hospital.

Evidence at the scene showed that the motorcycle was eastbound on Golf Course Drive when the operator failed to maintain control and entered the south ditch.

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The motorcycle struck a culvert and trees, causing it to overturn before coming to rest at the bottom of the ravine.

Golf Course Drive was closed between Highway 151 and Red Fox Run for approximately 45 minutes. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.