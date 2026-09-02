Fond du Lac County 'human skeletal remains' investigation, man charged

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The Brief Benjamin Larson of Fond du Lac County has been criminally charged in connection to the discovery of "human skeletal remains" at his home. A search of his home revealed serial killer shrines and illegal human remains, including Native American skulls and sawed bones. Larson was arrested after investigators disproved his claims of legally purchasing the remains and caught him changing his story during an interview.



A Fond du Lac County man, already charged with felony stalking in Dane County, has now been charged with new felonies in connection to the discovery of "human skeletal remains" at his home.

Benjamin Larson, 47, has been charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property (>$2,500-$5,000), 3 counts

Felony bail jumping

Resisting/obstructing an officer

In court on Wednesday, Sep. 2, Larson's cash bond was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sep. 4.

Benjamin Larson in court (left)

Discovery at Larson's home

What we know:

On August 14, 2026, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Larson's home in the Town of Taycheedah (north-east of the City of Fond du Lac) related to a 13-year Dane County stalking investigation involving a former partner.

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According to the criminal complaint, officers found shrines dedicated to serial killers, a coffin containing human skeletal remains, and a padlocked basement room. Inside the locked room, officers found seven human skulls, a cross made of human bones, altars, binders with photos and locks of hair from various women, and historical homicide records.

Forensic testing revealed that three of the skulls were archaeological Native American remains. Other recovered human bones showed soft tissue and handsaw marks, indicating they were modern and illegally obtained.

Interview with Larson

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that Larson provided investigators with an inventory list claiming he bought the remains from specific oddity shops and businesses. Law enforcement verified that the majority of businesses either had no record of sales to Larson, were permanently closed, or were legally prohibited from selling human remains.

During an Aug. 31 interview, Larson repeatedly changed his story regarding the origin of the skulls and admitted to digging into tribal land where Native American remains had previously been reburied. He also claimed he found human remains on his property. He was taken into custody following the interview.

What they're saying:

"This investigation is beyond disturbing and remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4777," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Related article

Original arrest and home search | Aug. 27, 2026

The backstory:

A Wisconsin stalking investigation led to a search that uncovered "human skeletal remains" at the defendant's home, prompting a second investigation into whether those remains may be illegal.

Benjamin Larson, 47, of Fond du Lac County is charged with one count of felony stalking, accused of obsessively stalking a woman he briefly dated more than 10 years ago.

It was during the investigation that authorities found skeletal remains — including what appeared to be numerous human skulls — in his home. That has now led to a second investigation.

Larson was out of custody having posted $15,000 cash bond. He's scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Sept. 11.

Stalking timeline

Timeline:

According to the criminal complaint, Larson briefly dated the victim back in 2013, but the relationship ended after Larson called her claiming he was suicidal with a gun to his head. During their brief contact, Larson expressed an "intense obsession with serial killer Ed Gein, death, and gore."

After the breakup, Larson mailed uninvited letters and gifts to the victim's mother's house. In 2015, he sent a 15-page email disclosing he had tattooed her initials and "their symbol" onto his body, stating he kept numerous mementos, including hair, voicemails, and dried flowers.

Dane County Courthouse

In mid-2025, Larson’s individual trauma therapist repeatedly tried to contact the victim via physical mail, an online professional platform, and voicemail regarding Larson's treatment.

In late 2025, Larson sent cards to the victim's business and home address (referencing her husband and child by name) and stated he was wandering around Madison as part of his therapy. He also submitted false complaints to professional licensing boards in Wisconsin and two other states to force her to respond.

Discovery of skeletal remains

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 14, deputies helped Madison Police Department investigators serve a search warrant at Larson's home as part of the department's stalking investigation.

During the search, detectives found books, documents, and memorabilia related to murders and serial killers, along with skeletal remains — including what appeared to be numerous human skulls — and other potentially illegally possessed items.

When investigators discovered the additional evidence, which appeared unrelated to the stalking investigation, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office got a separate search warrant from a Fond du Lac County Circuit Court judge. Sheriff's detectives collected a variety of evidentiary items, including the human skulls and skeletal remains.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Some of those items include, according to the criminal complaint:

An Ed Gein grave rubbing, 10 binders of Gein research, items linked to the Zodiac Killer and John Wayne Gacy, skeletal remains in a display casket, human skulls, and jars labeled as dangerous poisons (arsenic, ricin, cyanide).

A locked room containing a life-sized silicone doll, a nude painting matching the victim's likeness, human skulls, and articles about missing or murdered women.

Letters written under a fake name threatening to ruin the victim's career if she refused to contact him.

A storage bin containing the victim's personal mementos, pressed flowers, hair, and a clay head sculpted in her image.

A 25-page journal detailing intense rage toward the victim's husband and child, writing that he wanted to "take their skulls." One entry described driving to her house at night wearing a mask, gloves, and holding a machete while stealing her trash, referring to the act as "hunting."

Ongoing investigation into the remains

What's next:

Detectives are working with a forensic anthropologist with the Wisconsin Crime Lab, the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Wisconsin Inter-Tribal Repatriation Committee, and specialized laboratories to determine whether the remains are authentic and whether they are modern-era remains or archaeological Native American remains.

The forensic anthropologist's initial physical examination determined that many of the remains are likely ancient Native American in origin; however, several of the skeletal remains require specialized forensic testing at a laboratory to determine their origin.