Fond du Lac County house fire; family dog dies, no injuries reported

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The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby reported a structure fire in St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke coming from the roof, but no civilians or first responders were injured. A family dog died in the fire, which caused significant smoke and water damage and remains under investigation.



A family dog died Sunday afternoon in a St. Cloud house fire that caused significant smoke and water damage on Sunday, May 31.

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said its communications center received a 911 call from a passerby about a structure fire near Main and South streets in the Village of St. Cloud about 2:19 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies and the St. Cloud Fire Department were immediately dispatched.

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Shortly after the initial call, the homeowners arrived and confirmed no one was inside the home except for two dogs.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the roof and active fire was found in the kitchen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and additional hot spots.

No civilians or first responders were injured. One of the family’s dogs died in the fire.

The home sustained significant smoke and water damage.

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Dig deeper:

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen near the stove, but the exact cause remains unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is not considered suspicious, but it remains under investigation.