Fond du Lac County fire damages 2 homes, 4 garages

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The Brief A Fond du Lac County fire damaged two homes and four garages. Multiple families were evacuated, but no one was injured. Twelve different agencies responded to the scene.



A Fond du Lac County fire damaged two homes and four garages on Friday afternoon, May 8.

Local perspective:

It happened shortly before 12:10 p.m. First responders found a garage near Illinois and Winnebago, roughly a mile east of the interstate, fully engulfed in flames.

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Police said high winds caused the fire to spread to a garage and home to the north of where it started. Shortly after, it spread to two other garages to the west.

Multiple families were evacuated, but no one was injured. The Red Cross responded to help people who were displaced. Four dogs were rescued from one of the homes and appeared to be OK.

Twelve different agencies responded to the scene.

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