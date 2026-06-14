Fond du Lac County fatal crash; teen killed, others injured

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The Brief One teenager was killed, and several others were injured in a crash in Fond du Lac County on Saturday evening, June 13. Authorities say an SUV went off the road and struck a culvert, went airborne, crashed into a pole and then rolled over. Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash and the 16-year-old driver was arrested and taken to jail.



One teenager is dead, and multiple others were injured in a rollover crash in northeast Fond du Lac County on Saturday, June 13.

Rollover crash

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:17 p.m. the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Communication Center got multiple 911 calls about a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Highway HH in the Town of Calumet.

Deputies responded to the scene along with personnel from the Calumet Fire Department and the Calumet County Sheriff's Office. While emergency responders were en route, additional information indicated that five to six people were involved in the crash, so more ambulance resources were requested.

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A preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling west on County Highway HH. The vehicle went off the roadway at a curve and struck a culvert and driveway, went airborne, crashed into a utility pole, and subsequently rolled over.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl from Sheboygan, and a 15-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. A 16-year-old girl, a passenger, was fatally injured and died at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

A 15-year-old passenger was flown to Children's Wisconsin and another 15-year-old passenger was transported by his parents to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for medical evaluation. A 14-year-old passenger was not injured and was released to a parent at the scene.

Authorities say that based on the preliminary investigation, impairment appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.