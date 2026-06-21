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The Brief One person was killed, and others were injured, in a Fond du Lac County crash on June 21. It happened near County Highway V and Mill Pond Road in the town of Auburn. Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the driver who failed to yield the right of way was arrested.



A 68-year-old Kewaskum woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Fond du Lac County, the sheriff’s office said.

Town of Auburn

What we know:

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders were called to the scene at County Highway V and Mill Pond Road in the town of Auburn just before 8 a.m.

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A preliminary investigation found a vehicle headed south on Mill Pond road failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle that was headed north on CTH V.

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The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital while waiting for a transfer to another hospital. Her passenger, a 16-year-old Kewaskum girl, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle both suffered from minor injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old Campbellsport man, was taken to a hospital.

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The sheriff's office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the Campbellsport man was arrested and booked into Fond du Lac County Jail.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.