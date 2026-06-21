Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac County crash; woman killed, driver arrested

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County
Published June 21, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
article

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • One person was killed, and others were injured, in a Fond du Lac County crash on June 21.
    • It happened near County Highway V and Mill Pond Road in the town of Auburn.
    • Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the driver who failed to yield the right of way was arrested.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 68-year-old Kewaskum woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Fond du Lac County, the sheriff’s office said. 

Town of Auburn

What we know:

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders were called to the scene at County Highway V and Mill Pond Road in the town of Auburn just before 8 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A preliminary investigation found a vehicle headed south on Mill Pond road failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle that was headed north on CTH V.

Featured

Fond du Lac County fatal crash, teen driver charged
article

Fond du Lac County fatal crash, teen driver charged

Fond du Lac County prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old girl in connection to a crash that killed one person and injured two others on June 13.

The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital while waiting for a transfer to another hospital. Her passenger, a 16-year-old Kewaskum girl, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle both suffered from minor injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old Campbellsport man, was taken to a hospital. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the Campbellsport man was arrested and booked into Fond du Lac County Jail.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Fond du Lac CountyNews