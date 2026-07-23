Fond du Lac County crash; minivan overturned several times, child dead

article

The Brief A crash in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday, July 22, left an 11-year-old girl dead and three people hospitalized. The crash happened in the area of CTH V near Lime Road in the Township of Eden. The minivan overturned several times, coming to rest in the west ditch of CTH V.



Fond du Lac County officials responded to a crash on Wednesday, July 22, that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and sent three people to the hospital.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH V near Lime Road in the Township of Eden shortly after 3 p.m.

Authorities confirmed four occupants were inside the vehicle—one driver and three passengers.

The driver, a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Two passengers—an 8-year-old boy from Fond du Lac and a 15-year-old girl from Campbellsport—were also taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

The third passenger, an 11-year-old girl from North Fond du Lac, was airlifted by ThedaStar to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigative findings indicate the northbound minivan crossed the centerline on CTH V, hit a ditch embankment, and launched into the air after the driver lost control.

The minivan overturned several times, coming to rest in the west ditch of CTH V.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. No names will be released at this time.