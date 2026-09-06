Fond du Lac County crash into house: pet injured, driver sought

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The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a known suspect after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Auburn on Saturday night, Sept. 5. A pet inside the home sustained minor injuries. Speed and distracted driving appear to have been factors in the crash.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a known suspect after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Auburn on Saturday night, Sept. 5.

What we know:

Deputies arrived at the scene at around 8:44 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a house near Highway 45 and US Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

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A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was going north on US Highway 67 and lost control on a curve. The driver crossed the center line and did not stop at the stop sign at Highway 45, ultimately hitting the house.

Only a pet was inside the home during the crash and sustained minor injuries. No one was found inside the vehicle.

Damage to the house is estimated at $15,000.

Speed and distracted driving appear to be factors.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for a known suspect. Deputies on scene were unable to find the driver despite using a K9, a drone and speaking to relatives of the suspect.

This is still an active investigation.

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The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Campbellsport Police Department, the Campbellsport Fire Department, the Kewaskum Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.