Fond du Lac County crash, 4 injured after teen fails to yield: sheriff

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The Brief Four people were injured in a Fond du Lac County crash Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office said a 16-year-old driver failed to yield to traffic on CTH V. A 55-year-old was seriously injured. The 16-year-old and two others were also hurt.



Four people were injured in a Fond du Lac County crash Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

It happened just after noon. Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders got to the scene near County Highway V and Haven Drive, in the town of Auburn, and found two SUVs were involved.

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Investigators determined one SUV was stopped at a stop sign but then failed to yield the right of way while crossing the county highway, where it collided with a northbound SUV.

The driver of the northbound SUV, a 55-year-old from Campbellsport, was taken to a Fond du Lac hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV that failed to yield, a 16-year-old from Campbellsport, and two passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries for the people involved was not released. It's not clear if any citations will be issued. The crash is still under investigation.

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