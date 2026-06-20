Fond du Lac County crash, 4 injured after teen fails to yield: sheriff
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - Four people were injured in a Fond du Lac County crash Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
It happened just after noon. Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders got to the scene near County Highway V and Haven Drive, in the town of Auburn, and found two SUVs were involved.
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Investigators determined one SUV was stopped at a stop sign but then failed to yield the right of way while crossing the county highway, where it collided with a northbound SUV.
The driver of the northbound SUV, a 55-year-old from Campbellsport, was taken to a Fond du Lac hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV that failed to yield, a 16-year-old from Campbellsport, and two passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The extent of the injuries for the people involved was not released. It's not clear if any citations will be issued. The crash is still under investigation.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.