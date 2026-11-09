Fond du Lac County chase reached speeds of 107 mph; driver in custody

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The Brief A woman was taken into custody on Sunday after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The two-mile chase reached speeds up to 107 mph. The driver crashed near the on-ramp to I-41 northbound near US 151.



A 31-year-old woman from Menasha was taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 8, after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County.

The pursuit spanned roughly two miles and reached speeds of approximately 107 mph.

Police chase

The Details:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy monitoring traffic from the I-41 median near Lost Arrow Road in the Town of Byron observed a vehicle traveling 107 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver failed to yield to the deputy's activated emergency lights and siren, continuing to travel at a high rate of speed. The deputy managed to catch up to the suspect, who then took the exit onto US 151.

Still traveling at a high rate of speed, the vehicle failed to stop for the red traffic signal and traveled through the intersection.

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When the deputy made it through the intersection, they found the suspect's car crashed and sitting in the ditch near the northbound I-41 on-ramp by US 151.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old woman from Menasha, was taken into custody on Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Operating while under the influence, and several traffic citations.