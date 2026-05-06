Fond du Lac County bowling alley fire; no injuries reported

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The Brief A fire damaged Generation Lanes in the Town of Eldorado on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a bartender and three patrons evacuated before emergency crews arrived. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the fire remains under investigation.



A fire damaged Generation Lanes in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday, May 6, but officials said everyone inside got out safely.

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report a fire on the south side of Generation Lanes in the Town of Eldorado. Another caller reported that a gas meter may have been involved.

Deputies and the Eldorado Fire Department responded and found active flames coming from the south side of the building and the gas meter area, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Additional emergency crews were called to help because of the severity of the fire.

The fire was eventually extinguished. Officials said the south side of the building, kitchen area and portions of the roof were damaged.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said responding fire departments were able to contain the fire to the southeast corner of the building, leaving most of the interior and exterior undamaged.

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A bartender and three patrons evacuated before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.