Florida father wins $2 million from $10 scratch-off ticket

James Wilkerson walked into a gas station with $10 for a scratch-off ticket. He left a millionaire.

The 31-year-old Daytona Beach father claimed the first $2 million top prize from the new $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game.

He bought the ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 1102 West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

Wilkerson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.

He says he plans to invest the money in his family and his family’s business.

"This money gives me the ability to provide the best possible futures for my daughters," he told the Lottery. "I also plan to use some of my winnings to invest in my family's auto business!"

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.