Florida 4-year-old saves family's house from fire after spotting burning appliance

A Florida father says his 4-year-old daughter saved their family home after she saw a fire in the kitchen.

Daniel Patrick Jermyn says he had just cooked lunch and was getting ready to go out when the fire broke out. His little girl, Amelia, was dancing around the living room listening to songs from ‘Frozen’ when she noticed the smoke in the kitchen.

"My house almost went down to Disney music," he told FOX 35 News.

The little girl’s quick reaction was caught on the home security camera.

TRENDING: Flying car with BMW engine completes 1st inter-city test flight

"The Air fryer short circuit and caught on fire," Jermyn wrote on Instagram. "Now that it's all said and done you can hear Amelia say ‘oh no, my dad is gonna kill me’ followed by ‘think think.’"



Jermyn told FOX News that when she found him she said "Hey dad, you have to come look at this." He said he also could tell something was wrong by the way she was acting.

In a second video, Jermyn is seen running into the kitchen to put the blaze out. He grabbed the appliance and threw it in the backyard pool. The kitchen area had some significant damage, but it could’ve been a lot worse if not for Amelia.

TRENDING: Meet Zane! Florida infant wins 2021 Gerber Baby contest

"She is a little tutu-wearing superhero," he told FOX 35 News.

While Jermyn says some melted pieces of the air fryer landed on his food and on their dog, no one suffered any serious injuries.

FOX News contributed to this report.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.