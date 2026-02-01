Fire truck rolls onto side while responding to Delafield apartment fire

article

The Brief A Lake Country Fire and Rescue tender rolled onto its side in a roundabout while responding to a fire call on Sunday. The crash happened at Highway 18 and Highway 83 in the City of Delafield. The firefighter driving the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.



A Lake Country Fire and Rescue truck rolled onto its side on Sunday, Feb. 1, while responding to a reported apartment fire in the City of Delafield, fire officials said.

What we know:

The fire truck was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the roundabout at Highway 18 and Highway 83 while en route to the call, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Matthew Fennig. The apparatus overturned onto its side as a result of the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The sole occupant of the vehicle — the driver, a Firefighter/MPO with three years of experience at the department — was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, officials said.

Dig deeper:

No additional details about the cause of the crash or the apartment fire were released on Sunday.