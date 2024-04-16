Fire department to release after-action report on deadly Hawaii wildfires

article

The Maui Fire Department will release a report Tuesday detailing the agency’s response to a series of devastating wildfires that burned on the island during a windstorm on August 8, 2023.

One of the wildfires killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina and was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over 100 years.

The fires overwhelmed Lahaina, and destroyed about 3,000 properties, causing over $5.5 billion in estimated damage, the Associated Press noted citing state officials.

Tuesday’s release comes a day before Hawaii’s Attorney General is expected to release phase one of a separate investigation about the events before, during, and after last year’s fires.

According to the Associated Press, the Western Fire Chiefs Association created the after-action report for the Maui Fire Department. These reports are used by military organizations, emergency response agencies, government entities, and even companies to help identify the strengths and weaknesses of the organization's response to an emergency.

The Maui Police Department released a similar after-action report in February, which included 32 recommendations to improve authorities' response to future tragedies, including that the department get better equipment and position a high-ranking officer in the island's communications center during emergencies.

Hawaiian Electric admits that one of its power lines fell and caused a fire in Lahaina on the morning of Aug. 8, but the utility company denies that the fire caused the flames that burned through the town later that day.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by survivors and victims’ families claim otherwise, saying companies like Hawaiian Electric, Maui County, large property owners, or others should be accountable for the damage caused by the massive fire, the AP reported.

Several factors contributing to the fire have been reported already: Strong winds from a hurricane passing offshore had downed power lines and knocked off parts of rooftops, and debris blocked roads throughout Lahaina. The same winds whipped flames through the heart of the town.

Most of the county’s fire teams were fighting other wildfires on a different part of the island, but their efforts were affected at times due to a loss of water pressure caused by winds knocking out electricity for the water pumps used to load firefighting tanks and supplies.

Without cellphone and internet service, residents were unable to call for help or share information about the fire, including evacuation announcements, and the AP reported that emergency officials did not use Hawaii’s extensive network of emergency sirens to warn Lahaina residents.

