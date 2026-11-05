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Feeding America 'Stuff the Bus' in Oak Creek; how to help

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Published November 5, 2026 2:29 PM CST
Published November 5, 2026 2:29 PM CST
article

The Brief

    • Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin "Stuff the Bus" on Nov. 21.
    • It will take place at the Pick 'n Save on Howell Avenue in Oak Creek.
    • The event helps collect non-perishable food items for families before the holidays.

MILWAUKEE - Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin "Stuff the Bus" for local food pantries this holiday season!

What you can do:

Stop by the Pick ‘n Save at 8770 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek on Saturday, Nov. 21. Stuff the bus will take place from noon to 3 p.m. You can donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.

Why you should care:

All donations will help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin support families facing hunger.

What we know:

For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website.

The Source: FOX6 News produced this story with information from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

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