Feeding America 'Stuff the Bus' in Oak Creek; how to help
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MILWAUKEE - Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin "Stuff the Bus" for local food pantries this holiday season!
What you can do:
Stop by the Pick ‘n Save at 8770 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek on Saturday, Nov. 21. Stuff the bus will take place from noon to 3 p.m. You can donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.
Why you should care:
All donations will help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin support families facing hunger.
What we know:
For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website.
The Source: FOX6 News produced this story with information from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.