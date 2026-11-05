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The Brief Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin "Stuff the Bus" on Nov. 21. It will take place at the Pick 'n Save on Howell Avenue in Oak Creek. The event helps collect non-perishable food items for families before the holidays.



Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin "Stuff the Bus" for local food pantries this holiday season!

What you can do:

Stop by the Pick ‘n Save at 8770 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek on Saturday, Nov. 21. Stuff the bus will take place from noon to 3 p.m. You can donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.

Why you should care:

All donations will help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin support families facing hunger.

What we know:

For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website.