Feces mailed to Tom Tiffany campaign, linked to Kewaskum address

The Brief Federal investigators said feces was sent to the governor’s campaign of Republican Tom Tiffany. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it used codes and barcode tracking to link the mail to a home in Kewaskum. Warrants were issued for a man and woman's DNA and fingerprints, though no charges have been filed.



Federal investigators said feces was sent to the governor's campaign of Republican Tom Tiffany.

Letters received

What To Know:

The campaign received three different letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it was able to track down suspects based on codes found in the letters.

The Tiffany campaign invites donations by sending out mailings, which include pre-addressed return envelopes. A U.S. postal inspector, in a request for a federal search warrant that was just unsealed, said three of them were returned with feces.

Tracking the letters

Dig deeper:

The inspector said the person who sent the letters cut out the original receiver's name and address, but there were still codes on the letters that revealed the address where the letters were originally sent.

It was an address in Kewaskum.

The inspector said the first letter was received on July 20, then the second, July 27, and the third on Aug. 10. The inspector said the back of the first envelope said: "OPEN! OPEN!" and "BIG MOOLA CHECK."

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The postal inspector said the second envelope had the words: "CABBAGE INSIDE," and the inside said: "SURPRISE [EXPLETIVE] !"

The inspector said the third envelope had a barcode that pointed to the same address in Kewaskum.

The inspector also used a U.S. Postal Inspection Service database to view images of mail to the Kewaskum home. The inspector said he found the three envelopes with the codes found on the feces mail did get delivered to that home.

Inspectors say the person the mail was intended for died in 2024, but relatives of his were living in the home.

What's next:

The U.S. Postal Inspector did get a federal warrant for a Kewaskum man and woman for their DNA and fingerprints. Since prosecutors have not charged them, FOX6 News is not naming them.

Response from Tom Tiffany Campaign

What they're saying:

"Not only is this behavior disgusting, but it also forces innocent postal workers to handle these materials. There is no place for this kind of conduct, regardless of political differences. We appreciate law enforcement’s efforts to investigate this matter," said the Tiffany Campaign.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.