FBI raids YouTube star Jake Paul's home in Calabasas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home in Calabasas that is reportedly owned by YouTube star Jake Paul.

Agents with the FBI along with their swat team arrived at Paul’s gated community bright and early today. The swat team first secured the house and property before agents went in.

It was unclear what agents were searching for.

An FBI spokesperson told FOX 11 that the federal search warrant is connected with an ongoing investigation.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," said FBI Media Relations spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

Eimiller added that no arrests are planned.

Sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette that Paul was not there when the raid took place, but others were at the home at the time.

The 23-year-old social media star has drawn a lot of attention for his outrageous stunts that make up his YouTube videos, some of which have resulted in criminal charges.

Just last month, Paul was under scrutiny from Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub after he threw a massive party at his mansion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"No social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub said. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

Back in June, Paul made headlines after being charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly during a protest in Scottsdale, Arizona where looters broke into a mall.

Paul has denied the misdemeanor charges and said he was only there filming the protest.

Sources told FOX 11 that Wednesday's search warrant could be connected with that investigation.

It was unclear if anything was discovered during the raid.

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette contributed to this report.