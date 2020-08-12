FBI investigating after shots reportedly fired at Air Force helicopter over Northern Virginia

The FBI is investigating after shots were reportedly fired at an Air Force helicopter near Manassas on Monday.

One person in the helicopter was injured, but the agency didn’t specify whether they’d been shot.

They do not believe the injury is life threatening.

The helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby, according to authorities.

The helicopter made an emergency landing at the Manassas Regional Airport, and federal agents were called to the scene to investigate, the FBI said in a statement.

They’re still trying to determine what led up to the incident.

The initial findings of the investigation show that the helicopter was struck by a bullet, causing some damage to the aircraft, though it landed safely, the Air Force said.

The squadron transports senior military and civilian leaders, along with high-ranking dignitaries, and also performs emergency medical evacuations.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (202) 278-2000.

