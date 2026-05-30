Fatal motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash in Sheboygan County, 1 dead

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The Brief A crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday left one person dead. The crash happened near Adell and involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.



One person died in a motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday, May 28.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Cascade Police Department, at about 5:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office got a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on County Highway W near County Highway BB (near Adell).

Law enforcement, medical services, and area fire departments responded to the scene.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling west on County Highway W when it crossed the centerline and into the path of an eastbound pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, 48-year-old Jeremey Burgard of Random Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 38-year-old Lindley Reilly of Waldo, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.