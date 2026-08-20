Fatal motorcycle crash in Waukesha; Grandview Boulevard near Golf Road
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WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening, Aug. 19.
What we know:
Traffic camera footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed a police vehicle blocking Grandview Boulevard just past Golf Road shortly after 7 p.m.
Police did confirm to FOX6 that it was a single-motorcycle accident at that location, and that it is fatal.
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This is a developing story and FOX6 reached out for further information and has yet to hear back.
The Source: Waukesha police provided FOX6 with the information.